CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nothing credible has been found after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they were investigating a threat Friday at a local elementary school.

The incident involved Ashley Park Elementary School located along Belfast Drive where CMPD said no credible threat was found after investigating ‘reports.’

Below is the statement sent to families from Principal Adams:

“Our school received a threat today and was on lockdown for a short time. Law enforcement has been notified and is investigating. Teaching and learning are continuing as normal.

All staff and students are safe. Reports of threats or perceived threats are taken very seriously. All incidents of threats or school disruptions are handled according to the Code of Student Conduct and can have serious consequences, including legal action.

As always, our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff.“

Earlier this week CMPD warned about a rise in online and social media threats in the area.