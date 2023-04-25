CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It looks like a bulldozer on steroids, but the Rook vehicle has also been a lifesaving tool for some law enforcement agencies.

“We purchased the Rook vehicle around June or July of 2020,” says Major Leonard Antonelli, part of the operations bureau with the Guilford County Sheriff’s office. “The reason we purchased the vehicle is because we had two SWAT operators that were shot on an armed barricaded call out.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police will apply for a $500,000 grant to purchase a similar vehicle. It will also be shared with other municipalities.

“Has there been an instance where we needed to have Rook in the last five years,” asked councilmember, LaWana Mayfield.

Charlotte city council voted 6 – 2 to allow the application process to move forward.

“It is going to help CMPD respond to natural disasters, bomb threats, and terrorists’ attacks,” said councilmember Dimple Ajmera. “I supported it and so did the majority of the council.”

Guilford County mostly uses the vehicle for armed barricaded stand-off situations.

“Whether it’s a mental illness, or they were hiding because they have warrants, or whatever the case, law enforcement went to arrest them,” said Antonelli.

CMPD officers have responded to a number of those types of incidents in the last few months. Some situations have led to officers being shot at, or SWAT officers in the open.

The Guilford county sheriff’s Office was the first in North Carolina to get a Rook vehicle. It’s been used at least 5 times since 2020, most recently it was brought to a scene last week during a 12-hour stand-off and Antonelli says it paid off in the first year when a man holding two children hostage shot at officers in February of 2021.

“We used the Rook vehicle to end that situation, added Antonelli. “It was very instrumental in ending the situation. We were able to breach the exterior wall and rip down the entire wall and exposing the individual.”