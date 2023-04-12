CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is losing its lone psychologist Friday, April 14.

The lack of resources directly impacts current officers, who will no longer have professionals to turn to during their darkest moments.

In a previous report, officers with PTSD struggle after leaving the department due to the high mental health treatment costs.

“I hate to say, but it’s a box check,” said Shannon Finis, a former CMPD officer. “Mental health and wellness is a box check.”

Finis played an instrumental role in carving out a new culture at CMPD during his employment, as he was sent to the FBI National Training for Resilience.

That program is a three day aimed at equipping first responders with the ability to change the stigma surrounding mental health issues in their organizations.

“I pitched it to the chief at the time about bringing that to the department so we could help other officers,” Finis said. “Because I saw the need.”

And so the birth of “Resiliency Training” by CMPD in September 2020.

“It was a two-day class; it was small; we never had more than 15,” Finis explained. “But just first getting the education around, you know, the stressors and trauma of the job, what that kind of looks like in symptoms and longevity wise.”

However, without Finis and soon-to-be-former psychologist Dr. Vasilas, everything seems uncertain. Finis explained Dr. Vasilas gained the trust of many officers and opened up the dialogue about mental wellness within the organization.

According to retired CMPD officer Michelle Hummel, the negative mentality surrounding the issue is nothing new for the department.

Emma: “Who was not supporting the focus on mental health?“

“It would be, you know, that executive staff level, that higher level, that’s probably the furthest removed,” Hummel explained. “So maybe not seeing the impacts that it’s having on officers and sergeants down at the lower level.”

QCN contacted CMPD regarding the situation, but they declined to answer questions surrounding Dr. Vasilias’ employment.