CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Judges from the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday overturned a court decision that had granted immunity to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Wende Kerl in the 2019 fatal shooting of Danquirs Franklin.

Franklin was shot and killed by CMPD Officer Kerl in the parking lot of a Burger King restaurant.

A federal lawsuit, that had previously been thrown out, claimed Kerl panicked, violated her training, and “shocked” the other officer at the scene when she opened fire on Franklin outside the restaurant on March 25, 2019.

The lawsuit was filed in June 2020 by Deborah Franklin, Danquirs Franklin’s mother.

Below is the judge’s opinion from Tuesday’s filing:

In his previous ruling, Senior U.S. District Judge Graham Mullen said Kerl probably made errors on the day of the shooting. But under the law, the judge said, they were reasonable ones, making Kerl immune to the claims in the lawsuit.

Franklin appeared to be complying with orders to lay down his weapon when Kerl shot him, according to video and a report by District Attorney Spencer Merriweather.

However, Merriweather ruled the Franklin shooting was legally justified, saying his office couldn’t prove that Kerl and the Burger King manager didn’t have a reasonable fear for their safety given Franklin’s erratic behavior and the fact that he was armed.

The federal lawsuit may now go before a jury after all.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.