CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Testimony continued Friday in the trial of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker.

Barker is on trial for involuntary manslaughter in the death of pedestrian James Michael Short, who was hit and killed five years ago by Barker’s patrol car while the officer was responding to an emergency call.

The friend of Short, the pedestrian who was killed, testified about going out to a club with Short hours before Short was killed.

John Jacik, Short’s friend, said Short was “rather intoxicated” and was asked to leave the club. Jacik went with him, but the two later got separated.

Jacik was awakened by CMPD the following day, telling him his friend was dead.

Jurors watched body camera video from Officer Steven Kelly’s patrol vehicle.

Kelly was responding to the same emergency call as the officer on trial for involuntary manslaughter, Phillip Barker.

Both officers ran lights and sirens down Morehead Street just after 3 a.m. on July 8, 2017.

“Officer Barker, I could tell, was driving a little bit faster than I was,” testified Officer Kelly.

Kelly estimated his own speeds between 50 and 70 miles an hour.

Records show Barker was going 100 miles an hour in a 35 responding to that emergency call.

Kelly says he stopped his patrol car and got out when he saw Officer Barker swerve and hit the brakes.

Barker hit and killed pedestrian James “Mike” Short on Morehead Street at Euclid Avenue.

The jury is deciding whether Officer Barker is to blame for Short’s death.

The defense says Short, the pedestrian, was extremely drunk and should have seen and heard the lights and sirens but that Officer Barker couldn’t see Short.

“Is it fair to say it would be harder to see a person walking across the street when they’re wearing all black?” asked Barker’s defense attorney, Michael Greene, during cross-examination of Kelly.

“Yes,” answered Kelly.

“Or if they’re squatting down?” asked Greene to Kelly.

“Yes,” answered Kelly.

“Or if they just jumped out into the road?” asked Greene.

“Yes,” answered Kelly.

Crime scene investigator Shari Watson also testified Friday afternoon.

Officer Barker is expected to take the stand in his own defense. The trial resumes next week.