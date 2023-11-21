CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police vehicle appeared to be involved in a wreck during Tuesday morning’s rush hour commute.

The patrol vehicle appeared to suffer backend damage and Queen City News observed the vehicle pulled over on I-77 near LaSalle Street in north Charlotte. It is unclear if any injuries were reported and Queen City News has reached out to CMPD for more details.

No other vehicles appeared to be pulled over on the side of the interstate, other than assisting CMPD cruisers.