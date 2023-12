CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are warning drivers about downed power lines in a northeast Charlotte area Thursday morning.

The area is at the Blendwood Drive -The Plaza intersection near The Plaza and Eastway Drive. There’s no word on if the lines came down as a result of an accident.

CMPD officials say expect delays and seek alternative routes in that area. There’s no word on when traffic will be restored in that area.