911 Operator: “Charlotte 911, do you need police, fire, or medic?”

Caller: “There’s gunfire here in the Northlake Mall.”

911 Operator: “Ok, does anyone there need medical attention?”

Caller: “We’re not… I’m not… I just want to make sure you guys have someone on the way.”

911 Operator: “Yes, ma’am, we do have several calls for service here. How many shots have you heard fired?”

Caller: I think it was three… it sounded like three.”

911 Operator: “And what direction was it coming from?

Caller: “Lower level; we’re down in Dillard Dillards, which is upstairs. It sounds like it was on the lower level, but it’s hard to tell because it’s so echoey.”

911 Operator: “Ok, and was there any sort of disturbance going on? Like a fight was going on when those shots were heard?”

Caller: There was. We heard yelling before the shots rang out, so it must’ve been near the Dillards because I heard screaming, and then I heard the gunfire.”

Call from Person in Mall During Shooting (Courtesy: CMPD)

Police released 15 other calls to Queen City News regarding the shooting. All relayed the same general message: ‘shots were fired in the Northlake Mall.’