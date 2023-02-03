CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple 911 calls detailing the chaos that unfolded during a shooting at Northlake Mall in December of 2022 were released by CMPD on Friday.
Three people were arrested and charged, one of them, Xavior Alexander was charged with attempted murder. The others, Jadah Williams and a 17-year-old were charged with assault.
Two individuals were initially injured.
Call from Person in Mall During Shooting
911 Operator: “Charlotte 911, do you need police, fire, or medic?”
Caller: “There’s gunfire here in the Northlake Mall.”
911 Operator: “Ok, does anyone there need medical attention?”
Caller: “We’re not… I’m not… I just want to make sure you guys have someone on the way.”
911 Operator: “Yes, ma’am, we do have several calls for service here. How many shots have you heard fired?”
Caller: I think it was three… it sounded like three.”
911 Operator: “And what direction was it coming from?
Caller: “Lower level; we’re down in Dillard Dillards, which is upstairs. It sounds like it was on the lower level, but it’s hard to tell because it’s so echoey.”
911 Operator: “Ok, and was there any sort of disturbance going on? Like a fight was going on when those shots were heard?”
Caller: There was. We heard yelling before the shots rang out, so it must’ve been near the Dillards because I heard screaming, and then I heard the gunfire.”
Police released 15 other calls to Queen City News regarding the shooting. All relayed the same general message: ‘shots were fired in the Northlake Mall.’
Police said one victim was inside the store, the suspect followed, and a verbal exchange between them turned physical. That caused the suspect to pull a gun and shoot the person; another individual unrelated to the fight was also hit in the crossfire.
Northlake Mall released the following statement after the shooting:
“Earlier this afternoon, Northlake Mall experienced an isolated shooter incident.
The authorities were immediately contacted, and the shooter was detained.
There is no threat at this time; however, the mall will remain closed for the remainder of today.
We are working with local authorities to better understand what transpired.“
A grief council was available and on hand for mall employees.