CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CMPD is searching for a murder suspect who cut off his court-ordered electronic monitoring device Tuesday morning.

Willie James, 33, was out on bond as he awaited his murder trial; he was required to wear an ankle monitor since June 2018.

Willie James (Courtesy: CMPD)

He was last known to be in the area of the 3600 block of Brookshire Boulevard.

James is wanted in reference to the following:

First-degree murder

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Firearm by felon

Interfering with an electronic monitoring device

Injury to property

Anyone with information on James’ whereabouts should immediately call (704)-432-8888 or 911.