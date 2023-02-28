CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CMPD is searching for a murder suspect who cut off his court-ordered electronic monitoring device Tuesday morning.
Willie James, 33, was out on bond as he awaited his murder trial; he was required to wear an ankle monitor since June 2018.
He was last known to be in the area of the 3600 block of Brookshire Boulevard.
James is wanted in reference to the following:
- First-degree murder
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Firearm by felon
- Interfering with an electronic monitoring device
- Injury to property
Anyone with information on James’ whereabouts should immediately call (704)-432-8888 or 911.