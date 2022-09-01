CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A search warrant issued on Thursday, Aug. 25, uncovered the seizure of multiple illegal items, according to CMPD.

Gregory Brooks, 44, was arrested and faces extensive possession and drug trafficking charges.

Due to his felony history, CMPD’s SWAT team and K-9 bomb squad assisted with the arrest. Medic was also on scene.

The incident happened at a home on the 4800 block of Victoria Avenue near Old Statesville Road.

Among those items were:

Eight firearms (two stolen)

100+ grams of meth

One gram of cocaine

42 doses of oxycodone

Nearly $2,000 in cash