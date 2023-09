CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — SWAT Units are responding to an active police situation in the 6800 block of Albemarle Road, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Albemarle Road is closed in both directions at E. W.T. Harris Blvd, CMPD said.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Police said the area should be avoided at this time.