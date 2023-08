CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A briefing on a deadly crash that occurred over the weekend will be given Thursday morning by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

‘Excessive speed’ Man charged after west Charlotte wreck that killed teen: CMPD

While there were several deadly wrecks over the weekend, CMPD has not specified which one they are addressing.

The briefing will take place at the department’s Uptown headquarters at 11:30 a.m.