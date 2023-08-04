CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a current church pastor on more charges of sexual assault with a minor, the department announced Friday morning.

Early Friday morning police arrested Robert Bradley Price, 56, without incident.

Police said Price assaulted three young men from 2001-2011 who were between the ages of nine and 15 at the time of their assault.

He has been charged with 13 counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count of statutory sexual offense, officials said.

Price is currently an associate pastor at Camino Church in northeast Charlotte. Before his 2014 conviction, Price was a pastor at Kings Way Baptist Church in Concord.

In 2013, Price was charged with five counts of indecent liberties with a child in Mecklenburg County and several other charges in Cabarrus County involving three juveniles from 2000-2006, according to police.

In August 2014, Price was convicted of two counts of indecent liberties with a child and was sentenced to 16 months in jail. He was released in December of 2015.

Any of Price’s victims or anyone with a tip on a case involving Price should call Detective Carey at 704-336-7495.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600.