CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — CMPD plans to give an update Friday on a sexual assault investigation involving a former Mecklenburg County Health Department employee.

According to court documents, Daniel Pitti-Casazola is facing six additional charges following his July arrest. Records show six more women have reported being sexually assaulted by him.

Documents show the alleged attacks occurred on Feb. 17, 2023, March 29, 2023, June 7, 2023, June 9, 2023, June 13, 2013, and July 17, 2023.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said their investigation began on Tuesday, July 11, when officers received a call from a woman saying she received an illegitimate medical exam at her home.

The woman told CMPD the man was impersonating a medical professional. Detectives took over the case and discovered that the suspect, identified as Pitti-Casazola, was not a medical professional and did not have reason to examine the woman.

Pitti-Casazola was arrested in July. CMPD said he was employed with the Mecklenburg County Health Department as a Spanish Language interpreter.

Anyone with further information, or who believes they may also be a victim, is asked to call 704-336-8279 and speak directly to a Sex Assault Unit detective.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Pitti-Casazola is due back in court on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.