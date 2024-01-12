CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After-school activities at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have been canceled for Friday due to the threat of severe weather, the district announced Friday morning.

Activities including athletics, tutorial sessions, community uses, and enrichment programs have all been canceled. Storms are expected to move through the area beginning Friday afternoon and continue into the evening.

Cabarrus County Schools have also decided to cancel after-school activities on Friday.

Other districts are also taking precautionary measures with the storm on the horizon. The Chesterfield County School District will have an early dismissal with students being released at 11:30 a.m., the district said.