CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For the first time, the Carolina e-Sports Hub opened its doors for the very first e-sports and STEM league championship.

Six teams went in, but only one came out on top and claimed the first trophy.

“People take this game very passionately,” one student said as he cheered for his friends.

Behind the cheers and the lights, varsity e-sports athletes competed for a championship behind a computer.

Tariq Bokhari, Charlotte City councilmember and league co-founder, says this league and others like it will help everyone in the future.

“So, to come in there and meet them where they are with video games and then train them, give them tech training and stem training but learn to enjoy and love stem education,” Bokhari said. “That is so important in this community. It’ll help us solve upward mobility. It’ll help up solves the digital divide and so much more.”

The competition started with 12 schools — before being narrowed down to six for the playoffs. Students at various Charlotte-area schools played “Rocket League” — a soccer-like game with rocket-powered remote control-style cars attempting to score as many goals as possible.

The players are considered varsity athletes.

“There is a lot of communication put into this game like rotations, all of that; you really need to know who needs to be playing defense, who needs to be attacking, and who needs to be watching,” says Olympic High sophomore Daniel Downing.

For Nehemiah Patrick, his competition was slightly different. Instead of playing the game, his team had to create a game, play it and market it to other students for a prize.

“The main reason I joined was not only for the esports but the fact that I get to improve my abilities as a programmer,” Patrick said. “So this gave me a chance to do so, and it’s the only thing I’m looking forward to in school right now.”

Students say they love the e-sports league because it gives them something else to root for while facing fierce competition.

The inaugural season of the e-sports stem league was a success. And the Carolina E-sports Hub doors will be open for a long time.