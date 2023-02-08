CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A CMS employee was arrested at his home Wednesday for ‘inappropriately touching’ a female student on Tuesday, according to CMPD.

David Lucas, 25, from Wilson STEM Academy, was apprehended without incident and charged with the following:

Indecent liberties with a child

Taking indecent liberties with a student by a school administrator

First-degree kidnapping

CMS officials say they were informed of the situation Wednesday and immediately alerted the police.

The district released the following statement regarding the news:

“The employee in question has been suspended with pay, pending investigation.“

Detectives with CMPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit have taken over the investigation; no further information was released.