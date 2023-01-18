CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County Commissioners had a packed agenda as many hoped for more funding for their priorities Wednesday night.

After about two hours of input, the most prominent concern seemed to be funding for CMS. In 2022, the board didn’t fully fund CMS’ funding request, becoming a massive dispute between the Meck. County Board and CMS Board of Education.

Other public members voiced their support for mental health services, greenways, and bike lanes, among other subjects.

“I sincerely hope that you’ll provide a significant budget to address the tragedy of the unhoused or the under-housed. No one entity can resolve the issue,” said one public speaker. “It is a national crisis, but I’m urging you to step up.”

“Together, we can make the Charlotte region more walkable and bikeable with greenways, sidewalks, and protected bike lanes,” said another speaker. “Funding is the rate-limiting factor.”

Other happenings included the commissioners approving around $40,000 in tax reimbursements for the ACC after they confirmed their HQ would be headed to Charlotte.