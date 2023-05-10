CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A CMS high school will see increased security Thursday after a threat referencing a “possible school shooting” was made, according to officials.
Julius Chambers High School’s principal, Travares Hicks, contacted families about the situation. Hicks elaborated that the possible shooting was intended to occur on Thursday, May 11, and that an investigation is underway.
The entire message can be read below:
Good evening Julius Chambers High School families; this is Principal Travares Hicks reaching out to inform you about a shooting threat we received at our school.
The threat referenced a possible school shooting on Thursday, May 11. This threat is currently under investigation.
Any reports of threats or perceived threats are taken very seriously, and law enforcement is notified immediately.
All incidents of threats or school disruptions are handled according to the Code of Student Conduct and can have serious consequences, including legal action.
As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. We encourage all students to report threats to a trusted adult.
Reports can also be made anonymously through the Say Something App.
If you have any information in regard to this threat, please contact law enforcement. Thank you for your continued support of Julius Chambers High School.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.