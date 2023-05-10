Good evening Julius Chambers High School families; this is Principal Travares Hicks reaching out to inform you about a shooting threat we received at our school.

The threat referenced a possible school shooting on Thursday, May 11. This threat is currently under investigation.

Any reports of threats or perceived threats are taken very seriously, and law enforcement is notified immediately.

All incidents of threats or school disruptions are handled according to the Code of Student Conduct and can have serious consequences, including legal action.

As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. We encourage all students to report threats to a trusted adult.

Reports can also be made anonymously through the Say Something App.

If you have any information in regard to this threat, please contact law enforcement. Thank you for your continued support of Julius Chambers High School.