CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – High schoolers in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools can expect additional in-person Title IX training this upcoming school year.

Title IX Executive Director Mary Webb says the three new trainings will be offered quarterly. They pertain to sexual harassment, dating violence, and consent, respectively.

“We’re trying to provide additional supports for students to navigate the realm of social and emotional aspects of sexual harassment and sexual content,” Webb said during a sit-down interview with Queen City News.

The trainings come from task force recommendations provided to the district in Nov. 2021. The Title IX Task Force was created after students claimed multiple allegations of sexual incidents on CMS campuses were not appropriately handled.

“Our department really has been established to help support the schools,” Webb said. “So, when reporting is done, we can support schools in understanding how they should be handling cases.”

In January, a jury found the school district not at fault in handling a 2015 sexual assault case at Myers Park High School. In 2021, CMS settled another lawsuit about a rape claim out of Myers Park. Allegations have also been made at Olympic High School, Hawthorne Academy, and by the mother of a five-year-old student who was allegedly assaulted on a school bus.

“It’s not necessarily in response to [the lawsuits]. Title IX requirements from the federal government change,” Webb said when asked about the motivating factors for the new trainings.” There was a 2020 regulations change and new expected changes coming up in 2023.”

It’s not just the students who will be undergoing additional trainings. Webb also says all district staff members will be required to complete Title IX trainings, previously only required by school-based personnel.

Webb says all staff currently complete sexual assault and harassment training, but now, they’ll all undergo training specific to Title IX allegations and how to handle reports.

“What’s important is that we follow the law,” said Webb. “Title IX has to do with the law. It’s federal regulations, and there are very specified expectations of what should happen.”