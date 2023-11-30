CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher is under arrest and facing charges for having a sexual relationship with a high school student, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Thursday morning.

Gabriela Neufeld, 26, faces charges that include five counts of felony sexual activity with a student by a teacher, court records showed.

Officers said they learned on Wednesday that Neufeld was a teacher at South Mecklenburg High School and engaged in sexual activity with an 18-year-old boy. CMPD said the sexual activity occurred near 5300 Closeburn Road, which is not near the location of the school, and is closer towards Park Road Park.

CMS officials said Neufeld started her school system employment in 2021. She had just entered a four-year contract that will run through 2026.

Neufeld was booked around 5:09 a.m. Wednesday at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center and was released around 3:22 a.m. Thursday on a $75,000 secured bond, court records showed. She has a court appearance Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released a statement on the incident Thursday morning. The school sent out South Mecklenburg High School’s statement from the principal to families.