CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Mecklenburg School leaders are laying out policies and procedures to keep students safe at athletic events.

Recently, teens have been blamed for causing unnecessary panic at football games and theme parks.

CMS athletic director Ericia Turner says the district is proactively rolling out new policies to prevent problems.

“Not if but when and it’s better to be prepared, so no one gets hurt,” Turner said.

Moving forward, fans are no longer allowed to stand at games.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

There are exceptions for fans using the restroom or visiting the concession stand. Spectators must watch from the bleachers.

CMS leaders say there are at least nine officers at every game and sometimes more for rivalry matches.

“You have police, off-duty police, and campus security associates; it just depends on teams that are playing,” Turner said. “We know some games expect larger crowds and plan for that.”

Another change, elementary and middle school students need an adult to attend high school games.

“We want high school kids to come; it’s their event, but I don’t think it’s fair that people have to babysit middle and elementary kids,” Turner said.

Turner is also working on learning how to address the root cause of more violence among teens.

“We started student-athlete advisory committee and are putting together parent athletic council to start those conversations outside of x’s and o’s outside of competition,” Turner said. “It’s beyond the court, beyond the field, and everyone needs to be part of the conversation.”

CMS administrators and security will enforce the policies at the entrance gates.

The new rules apply to all sports and all seasons.