CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Extra security will be on hand at a Charlotte middle school due to a threatening message circulating on social media, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Tuesday.

East Charlotte’s Northridge Middle School principal said in a statement to parents and families on Monday, “We are aware of a threat to the school circulating on social media. Law enforcement has been contacted and is actively investigating to identify the source. At this time the threat does not seem to be credible.”

CMS said that threats can lead to not just expulsion, but criminal charges.

“We encourage all students to report threats to a trusted adult or on the Say Something app immediately, and never to share or repost it online,” CMS said.