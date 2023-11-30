CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are without heat in parts of the buildings, according to the school district.

CMS officials say the heat is out partially at Olympic High School and Alexander Graham Middle School, but the heating and air systems aren’t completely down.

But they’re constantly running, in high demand, and they’re old.

A freshman student at Olympic High School says parts of the school, including the small gym, feel just as chilly inside as outside. The lows on Wednesday and Thursday morning were in the 20s in Charlotte.

“It’s like cold,” said the student. “It’s like a winter outside feeling in the morning, like a good 47 degrees out, it’s like too cold.”

CMS says maintenance has been working to fix the issue since Wednesday.

The district says some boilers are not working and that sometimes in the older HVAC systems, when they switch over from using the air conditioning to heat, the system does not work.

“It’s awful for me because I have to see my sister bring heavy clothing, big jackets, and gloves,” said Nancy Martinez, who is the legal guardian of her sister, an Olympic High School student. “Basically I have a pair of gloves for my sister, just in case she gets cold. No, it’s not fair because she’s not going to pay attention in class.”

In early November, voters passed a $2.5 billion bond referendum to make improvements at some schools and rebuild others.

Thirty-five sites are on the list for 30 different projects in CMS, but Olympic and Alexander Graham are not among them.

The bond website says the projects that got priority “will improve educational environments, offer more academic options, alleviate overcrowding, and renovate and replace aging CMS facilities.”

“If one school has all the necessaries and then we don’t, that’s not fair,” said Martinez.

The Olympic freshman is concerned about the school’s reputation.

“That sounds wrong because if all the schools are getting better, while we are left out, it’s not going to be good for us and people might start talking bad about this school,” said the student.

CMS says there is no estimated time of repair at either school, but they are trying to move students to warmer areas of the school, and neither of these schools is on the list to get a new HVAC system anytime soon.