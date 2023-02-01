CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — What was expected to be a heated Q and A at the Irwin Academic Center Wednesday, started with applause after CMS magnet schools director announced that the district would not seek to change the talented development curriculum to an IB style.

“We heard the community, heard the feedback understood that’s not what was wanted,” Dir. Walter Hall explained to a room full of parents, students, and teachers at Irwin Academics.

CMS had been exploring this proposal for several months, and had been in the process of getting community feedback on the idea.

The proposal came around as a side-point to what could happen as the district also discusses a $2.9 billion bond package for the November election.

District experts have found that there is an inequity of education access and opportunities across all grade levels in Charlotte.

The idea to change IB was, reportedly, an idea to make curriculums more accessible for all students.

Irwin is the only full-time TD elementary school in the district, while others are part-time; gifted tested students are removed from class at times for more rigorous instruction.

Hall explained, “IB is something completely different. It’s just really about inter-connectiveness, global mindset, being able to serve the community.”

He also stressed that the change would not have impacted much on campus.

He told parents, “I want to be clear, we’re not taking anything away from here. I want to be clear about that. We’re not taking away teachers, we’re not taking away TD teachers, we’re not taking away

Parents with children in Irwin Academics disagreed with the proposed change from the beginning.

PTA President and Irwin Parent Breana Jeter said, “we believe our school is the model for CMS and we would like to see it be replicated and not torn apart.”

The love for Irwin Academics is rooted in the history of its walls, and the reflection of its diverse student body.

Data suggests that it is 53% – African-American, 21% – White, 13% – Asian, 9% – Hispanic, 4% – multi-racial.

There is a concern that a switch to an IB curriculum would ruin the diversity within the school.

“There is a more psycho-social element that we are able to accomplish here. We need to bring that into more schools to meet the need of students,” Jeter explained.

The district has begun to explore other options, such as the addition of a TD Middle School in the Dilworth area.

Hall said, “students that are there are able to leave with at least can leave with nine high school credits.”

Jeter responded by saying, we are glad to hear that our voices were heard, but we are still concerned that with the building of the TD school in Dilworth then we will just be kicking this can down the road and will be having the same fight three years from now.”