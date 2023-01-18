CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A civil trial over Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s handling of a reported sexual assault at Myers Park High School entered Day two Wednesday.

A former Myers Park student says the school system and police did not properly respond before, during, and after the incident in 2015.

Her lawyers say that CMS and CMPD had a duty to protect her, but did not, and has a history of similar cases.

Attorneys for the city and district say that the student never specifically told authorities she was attacked, something that the student refutes.

The student’s mother took the stand Wednesday morning.