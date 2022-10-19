CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are training to respond to emergencies on the school bus.

For some kindergarteners at Beverly Woods Elementary School, Wednesday was the first time they had been on a school bus.

They need reassurance that a bus is a safe place.

“It’s a little fun; it’s silly too because they’re like, ‘Wait, what? A talking bus,” said Marybeth Kubinski, Assistant Operation Director for Transportation for CMS.

Gus, the talking bus, is teaching students how to ride safely.

“Our goal is to train kids on how to be safe on the bus when there is an emergency and when there’s not an emergency,” said Kubinski.

CMS students experienced a day of traumatic events on school buses.

On Tuesday morning, the school district says nine elementary students saw a parent throw bleach into the face of their 72-year-old bus driver.

“My eyes are not clear yet. Things are still blurry, but I’m ok,” said the bus driver, who doesn’t want her name released, in an exclusive interview with Queen City News Tuesday night.

In a separate incident Tuesday evening, CMS says a group of middle schoolers from Quail Hollow Middle witnessed a shooting right in front of their school bus.

CMPD says people in one car fired shots, striking another vehicle, because of road rage.

“I can’t always assure that everything is under control, but we do what we can every day. We don’t know what’s going to happen to us, but every day we do our best to keep children safe,” said Kubinski.

CMS transportation leaders say safety starts with training students and drivers.

“We’ve all been in emergencies before, and we know that panic mode sets in,” said Kubinski.

But she says it helps if students and drivers know beforehand how to respond.

“We know that safety is a priority.”