CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A year of searching for the top candidate has come to this. In a matter of hours, the CMS school district will announce its fourth superintendent in 10 years.

Despite listening sessions and meetings to get community feedback, many have expressed concerns about the lack of transparency during the hiring process.

Jordan Boyd with African American Faith Alliance told Queen City News, “There are concerns that the board has signed an NDA, a nondisclosure, prohibiting them from talking about search.”

Some have cited North Carolina’s Open Meetings Law that would provide the public the right to attend an official, public, meeting. It provides nine exceptions for closed sessions. One is to consider the qualifications of a potential public employee.

“That’s challenging because part of that statute does allow them to go into closed-door sessions to be able to have discussions as it relates to salary, as it relates to personnel matters and things of that nature,” said Attorney Walter Bowers.

Employment Attorney Walter Bowers says challenging that law wouldn’t be in the parents’ best interest.

“I would say, based on the letter of the law, they would be in compliance,” Bowers said.

Bowers added litigation can get drawn out.

The Observer in DeWitt, Iowa, sued the Central DeWitt Community School District more than a year ago to obtain written and audio records of a school board meeting that was closed to the public.

The newspaper writes that it’s now paid $14,000 in legal expenses for the suit that’s still unresolved.

Bowers says if parents want more transparency, they might be better off finding it at the ballot box.

“I would ask candidates for the school board, ‘Are you committed to actually having this process as open as possible?’” Bowers said.