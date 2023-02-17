CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools took action regarding allegations of a sexual assault of a 5-year-old on a school bus on the same day a Queen City News story aired with the young girl’s mother.

“They’re failing her, and every day that goes by, they’re continuing to fail her,” said Andrea Higgins.

Higgins shared her story exclusively with QCN, saying she believes her 5-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus a week and a half ago.

Higgins says the young girl is still riding the bus with her accused attackers.

“Their duty to protect a student is immediately upon actual notice of an incident,” said Laura Dunn, an attorney.

Dunn represented ‘Jane Doe’ in a case that recently went to trial against CMS.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

She says under Title IX, schools must immediately take action upon a report of a sexual assault allegation, but they do have some discretion on how they offer protection.

“The current Title IX regulations say that any report could be by a third party such as a news agency, it does not have to come from the survivor, that immediately triggers their obligation to reach out and offer protective measures for a survivor right away,” said Dunn.

Higgins says the school did take some steps early on.

She says the sexual assault occurred on February 6th, and she reported it the next day.

But it wasn’t until a week and a half later, the same day our story aired, that she got a “no contact agreement” from the school against her daughter’s accused attackers.

“To hear that yet another sexual assault issue has happened, that a school has not yet responded adequately, I am zero surprised because there has never been a true commitment to respond to sexual violence in the manner it deserves, and until that is made, this is going to keep happening,” said Dunn.

Queen City News received the following statement from CMS late Friday afternoon: