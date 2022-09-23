CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced they are tightening security at games, beginning Friday, after threats were made to several Charlotte-area schools.

“We need your help in making sure CMS athletic events are safe and secure. With that goal in mind, we will be tightening security at games, beginning tonight,” CMS said in a written statement.

No elementary or middle school students should be dropped off and left unattended, CMS said.

“All spectators are expected to be seated during the athletic event with the exception of trips to concessions or restrooms,” CMS explained.

CMS | Security Rules for Athletic Events

No elementary or middle school student will be allowed in high school games without a parent. No student should be dropped off and left unattended.

All spectators (this includes children) will be expected to sit in the bleachers at all times during the game. Refusal to do so will result in their removal from the venue. No refunds will be given. (Note: They are permitted to go to the concession stands and/or restrooms but must return immediately to their seats.)

School resource officers, extra hired officers, athletic directors, school administrators, behavioral management team members, and other CMS staffers will assist in enforcing procedures and identifying and addressing any potential problems.

Earlier this week, officials said North Mecklenburg and Hough high schools both received “non-specific” threats. Huntersville and Cornelius Police were called in to investigate.

“Any reports of threats or perceived threats are taken very seriously, and law enforcement is notified immediately,” said Stephanie Hood, principal at North Meck. “All incidents of threats or school disruption are handled according to the Code of Student Conduct and can have serious consequences, including legal action.”

Law enforcement and CMS staffers will be on-site to address any potential disruptions that occur, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said. Entrance procedures will include the use of handheld metal detectors and bag searches as warranted.