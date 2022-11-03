CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The future of the Cotswold neighborhood Chick-fil-A could look drastically different if city leaders approve a complete tear-down and rebuild of the beloved fast-food franchise location.

The idea is to remodel the location to look similar to the location on Woodlawn Road, with no indoor or outdoor seating, two drive-thru lanes, and two drive-thru pick-up spots.

This site will also have two entrances, according to a series of rendered designs attached to the Rezoning Petition 2021-232.

The plans were designed to increase kitchen efficiency to reduce the wait times for vehicles that sit in line. There is also a belief that the ability to have the kitchen take up 90% of the new restaurant that traffic back-ups along Randolph Road will become a thing of the past.

Chick-fil-A representatives and community members met Thursday evening, which allowed community members to express some hesitation they have on the plans.

John Carmichael, an attorney for Chick-fil-A, said, “It is going to make some improvements because you are going to increase the efficiency of the site and the cueing capacity.”

The increased capacity could mean an additional five cars in the drive-thru lane at a time.

The biggest concern for families is the addition of the entrance and exit along Colwick Road.

This road is considered a small side street but is also believed to be the future site of a 250-unit apartment complex.

Liana Humphry is among that group who live along Colwick and fear it could be the future site of similar problems Randolph Road faces.

She said, “Now we have to think about it in terms of – what the current cars are on the street. But also, what additional cars are we going to see from those additional apartments as well.”

Other concerns include the walkability of the new site, and if it will eliminate the traffic troubles caused by people who try to turn left into the Chick-fil-A drive-thru off of Randolph Road already.

A study conducted on March 15, 2022, found that happened around 90 times across the breakfast, lunch, and dinner rush.

CFA representatives were not able to answer all of the questions families had but said that they would find those answers and explore potential options that could address their concerns.

A public meeting on this will not happen until November 21. A vote is not expected to happen until late December or early January. If approved, the entire project would take at least six months, but that will depend on the supply chain situation.