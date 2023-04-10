CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte is one of 14 cities that have been selected to host this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup, tournament officials announced on Monday.

Bank of America Stadium will host some of the 16-team group-stage matches.

“Charlotte has proven that it is a soccer city and hosting the region’s leading men’s national team competition three years before the 2026 World Cup is an incredible opportunity to showcase our city on a global stage,” said Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue.

The Queen City has played host to the international soccer tournament three times (2011, 2015, 2019).

“The presence of a major, international soccer tournament is another example of Tepper Sports and Entertainment being a leader in hosting live events throughout the region.”

Team matchups, dates, and times will be announced later this month. Mexico holds the most titles with eight.