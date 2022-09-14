CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A concrete mixing truck that was carrying a load of dry mix concrete caused ‘a partial failure’ to an uptown Charlotte top parking deck, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Fire officials said the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14, in the 500 block of E Morehead Street. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

Charlotte Fire said crews were setting up multiple pneumatic struts on the lower deck to capture the weight under the cement truck. Each strut can support up to 80,000 pounds, they said.

Passenger vehicles on the top deck will be removed once stabilization is completed, CFD said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.