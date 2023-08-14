CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Demolition has begun in the Cotswold community to reconstruct a Chick-fil-A location which has been the center for traffic headaches for years.

The demolition happened sometime before Aug. 14, almost eight months to the day after Charlotte City Council voted 8-3 in favor of the proposed redevelopment plan.

The Chick-fil-A at 4431 Randolph Road operated as a dine-in, drive-thru option up until COVID-19 when it switched to drive-in-only; a model it kept until it’s demolition.

In 2022, franchise operator Andre Harakas submitted a proposal to rezone the location and transform it into a drive-thru only with walk-up windows for pedestrians. The property is owned by High Point-based BIB LLC.

The plans were met with contention by some in the community who questioned if the change would exacerbate the traffic issue.

Most of those on the city Planning Commissions felt comfortable with modifications made by Chick-Fil-A to the proposals.

Those plans included the expansion of the sidewalks around the fast-food restaurant, the addition of lights at pedestrian crossings and a median to stop vehicles from turning left into the drive-thru across two lanes of traffic; this happened close to 100 times per day under the old model which is believed to have led to much of the congestion.

A traffic study found that roughly 1,980 visited this Chick-fil-A per day, with a projection that the numbers will remain the same under the new model.

Construction began eight months after approval due to the length of the permit process. It is expected to take roughly six months for the new site to be completed.