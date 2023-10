CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A construction hazard has forced a busy roadway in northeast Charlotte to close for a lengthy period of time, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.

Both directions of Eastway Drive near North Tryon Street are expected to be closed for several hours

Crews were at the scene midday Sunday working to clear the hazard, CMPD said.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.