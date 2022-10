CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A construction worker was hurt after falling into a four-foot hole in the crawl space under a home in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

(photo by Charlotte Fire Department)

(photo by Charlotte Fire Department)

(photo by Charlotte Fire Department)

Officials said the incident happened under a home in the 3700 block of Eastway Drive.

Crews worked to rescue them for 15 minutes. The worker was evaluated by Medic and taken to the hospital.

Medic reported that the patient was “doing well.”