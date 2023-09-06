CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A construction worker is being treated for serious injuries following a fall in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department and Medic.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, Charlotte Fire responded to the 1300 block of Central Avenue for a call of a worker who fell from a construction site.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Officials said it took crews 30 minutes to rescue the worker using a construction crane.

The person was turned over to Medic who confirmed they were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.