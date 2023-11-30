CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Corvian Community School Board of Directors confirms they voted Wednesday night to terminate their founder and executive director Stacey Haskell.

In a letter sent to families and staff members, Board Chair Ed Franklin and Vice Chair Jesh Humphrey said the decision follows an independent review of concerns raised at the north Charlotte charter school in October. Following the investigation, they found a “pattern of mismanagement of school resources as well as a workplace culture falling short of the inclusive community of learning embraced in Corvian’s mission.”

In Haskell’s termination letter, the board referenced termination for cause was based on substantial evidence of “misuse of funds” as well as “concerns over human resource matters.”

Board members said the school’s financial health remains strong, and they have identified areas for policy and process improvements. They also say they are committed to working alongside a newly formed parent group to address additional concerns raised by the community.

Corvian started as a private school in 2010 with 15 students, and has grown to a K-12 charter school with 1,300 students.

“The Board is engaged in thorough revision of its fiscal policies to address gaps identified through independent review,” they said.

Haskell was placed on leave from her position at the school on Oct. 31.

The board says Nicki Sinclair will continue to serve as interim executive director until further notice.