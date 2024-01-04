CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men are facing prison time after pleading guilty to COVID fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Middle and Western Districts of North Carolina announced this week.

Stanly County resident Brantley Forrestt is awaiting a sentence after pleading guilty to filing fraudulent tax returns and Charlotte resident Donte Clements, 35, will serve 10 years and pay nearly $1 million in restitution to victims after pleading guilty in 2022 in a COVID-19 wire fraud scheme.

Court records showed that from 2020 to 2021, Clements knowingly, and fraudulently received and cashed COVID-19 unemployment insurance payments from a woman who was working as a claims agent contractor. Clements and the woman diverted nearly $1 million to themselves, court records stated. Clements also pled guilty to cocaine charges and gun possession as a felon.

Court records showed that from 2017 through 2021, Forrestt owned a fence company and concealed over $2 million from the IRS. The concealment also resulted in Forrestt benefiting from COVID relief payments, which caused a tax loss of more than $500,000, documents stated. Forrestt will be sentenced in April.