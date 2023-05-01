CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A CMPD cruiser was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Freedom Drive in northwest Charlotte Monday morning.

Charlotte Fire said the crash shut down Freedom Drive at Lanewood Drive. The roadway reopened just after 7 a.m.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened just before 6:10 a.m.

A stopped CMPD cruiser was struck by another vehicle, police said. The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Images from the scene showed a CMPD vehicle with damage from the collision being towed away.

A Queen City News crew observed four vehicles towed from the crash scene.

Officers were previously on scene investigating a hit-and-run in the same location around 5 a.m., CMPD said.

It is unclear if the two incidents were related. Queen City News is working to learn more information.