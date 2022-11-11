CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash has closed Interstate-485 near Johnston Road Friday afternoon in south Charlotte, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened at 1:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, on the I-485 Inner Loop at mile marker 61.

The road is closed near Exit 61, Johnston Road, at this time, authorities said. The expected impact on traffic is high.

No word on what caused the accident at this time.

Detour: Drivers are advised to take Exit 57 (NC 16) turn right onto NC-16 and head North for 3 miles, turn left on NC 51 (Pineville Matthews Rd) and head South for 5.7 miles to reaccess I-485.