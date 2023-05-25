CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A serious crash that injured four people has closed the I-485 Inner Loop Thursday in west Charlotte, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened at 10:34 a.m. Thursday, May 25, on I-485 near Moores Chapel Road. The interstate is completely shut down prior to Exit 12.

If you look closely, you can see a car underneath the remains of the home. pic.twitter.com/NsoJGNQWu9 — Derek Dellinger (@DerekDlngr) May 25, 2023

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash involved a tractor-trailer that was carrying a mobile home and another vehicle. The expected impact on traffic is high, NCDOT said.

A N.C. Highway Patrol official said the wreck involved six vehicles with one vehicle involved in a fender bender before the mobile-home crash. The vehicle involving the mobile home traveled in an I-485 outbound lane and ended up in the inbound lanes during the accident.

I-485 shut down Thursday (NCDOT)

Medic reports to Queen City News that four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on what caused the multi-vehicle wreck at this time. The area is expected to reopen before 4 p.m. Thursday, according to NCDOT.

Detour

Drivers should take Exit 10 to I-85 North for 5.5 miles to Exit 34 (Freedom Dr.) then head north on NC-27 for six Miles to access I-485.