CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An accident has closed I-485 near University City Thursday morning, according to NCDOT. Three people have been injured in the crash, Medic said.

The wreck happened at 10:42 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, on the I-485 Inner Loop near Exit 32, N Tryon Street. NCDOT reports the Inner Loop is completely closed in this area.

Medic said three people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The impact on traffic is high at this time. The interstate is expected to open by 1:45 p.m.

Detour

Drivers should take Exit 32 onto North Tryon Street. Go straight for 217ft. to reaccess I-485 Inner.