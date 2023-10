CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash closed several lanes on I-277 Monday morning in Charlotte, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened at 9:11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, on I-277 near US-74. NCDOT reported that the two left lanes were closed on the eastbound side and the left lane was closed on the westbound side near Exit 1. Three of five lanes were closed.

The expected impact on traffic was high. The area was scheduled to reopen at 10:11 a.m.