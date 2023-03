CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple lanes on I-85 northbound were shut down Friday morning following an accident, according to NCDOT.

The crash happened at 7:52 a.m. Friday, March 17, on I-85 North, near the Billy Graham Parkway in Mecklenburg County.

All lanes have since reopened and traffic has cleared.

No word on what caused the accident at this time, or if any injuries have been reported.