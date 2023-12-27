CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following an accident Wednesday on Interstate 85 southbound, Medic confirms.

The wreck happened at 8:39 a.m. on I-85 South near Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte.

According to NCDOT, the two right lanes are closed near Exit 37 at this time. Two of the four lanes remain shut down.

The expected impact on traffic is high. NCDOT projects the area to be reopened by 9:39 a.m.