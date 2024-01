CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash has closed two lanes of Interstate 77 North in Charlotte as roads are already treacherous from heavy rains Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Jan. 9 between Woodlawn Road and Clanton Road, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

It’s expected to reopen by 6 p.m. As of 4:15, traffic was backed up to Tyvola Road (Exit 5).