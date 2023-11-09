CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash that damaged utility equipment knocked out power to over 1,000 people Thursday morning in the Dilworth area, energy officials said.

Duke Energy estimated that around 8 a.m. just over 1,500 people were without power due to the incident, which they said was originally reported around 4:05 a.m.

Power is expected to be fully restored by 4 p.m. Duke Energy initially reported that power would be restored by 8 a.m.

Medic said two victims were transported to an area medical center to be treated for minor injuries from the crash, which occurred near Queens Road.

Central Piedmont Community College told Queen City News that as of now no outages are being reported on campus, but that the school could be affected.