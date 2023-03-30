MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash has partially closed Interstate-485 near Interstate-85 Thursday morning in west Charlotte, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened at 7:59 a.m. Thursday, March 30, on I-485 Outer at mile marker 10.8.

NCDOT reports two left lanes are closed near Exit 10, Interstate-85. Two of the three lanes are closed at this time. The expected impact on traffic is high.

The area is expected to reopen around 9 a.m., according to NCDOT.

No word on what caused the accident at this time or if any injuries have been reported.

