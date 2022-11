CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash has partially shut down Interstate-85 southbound Friday afternoon in west Charlotte, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened at 11:35 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, on I-85 South near Sam Wilson Road. The two left lanes are closed past Exit 29.

Currently, two of four lanes are shut down. The expected impact on traffic is high.

No word on what caused the crash at this time.